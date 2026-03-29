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From red carpet to hefty allowances: How State House bankrolled ODM's mega jamboree

By Okumu Modachi and Pkemoi Ng’enoh | Mar. 29, 2026
‎ ODM Party Leader Oburu Oginga other leaders during the ODM Delegates Special Delegates Convention at Jamhuri Grounds, Nairobi on March 27,2026. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

An estimated Sh100 million was spent on the Orange Democratic Movement’s (ODM) Special National Delegates Convention (SDC) held on Friday at Jamhuri grounds in Nairobi.

The revelation has raised questions on the sources of the millions, considering the fact that the party has been lamenting it does not have funds to run its activities. 

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