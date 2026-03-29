×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Home To Bold Columnists
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

How ODM was handed to Ruto in a silver platter by appointing Oburu party leader

By Ndung’u Gachane | Mar. 29, 2026
‎ ODM Party Leader Oburu Oginga other leaders during the ODM Delegates Special Delegates Convention at Jamhuri Grounds, Nairobi on March 27,2026. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

A faction of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), led by the new party leader Oburu Oginga,  on Friday announced that the party will enter into negotiation talks with President William Ruto ahead of the 2027 polls. Even then, the party honchos have already started campaigning for President William Ruto’s re-election.

The Cabinet Secretaries drawn from the ODM party have already begun Ruto’s re-election campaign in earnest, while MPs sponsored by the party—who benefited from parliamentary positions—have elbowed out UDA-allied MPs in praising the President, reasons which critics and analysts associate with ODM’s weaknesses ahead of its pre-election talks.

Premium Article

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.

Uncover the stories others won't tell. Subscribe now for exclusive access.
Continue Reading  →
What you get
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimised reading
  • Weekly newsletters & digests
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payments Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

ODM Wrangles Oburu Oginga President William Ruto ODM Party Leader
.

Latest Stories

President Ruto's hand in millions splashed at ODM event
President Ruto's hand in millions splashed at ODM event
Politics
By Okumu Modachi and Pkemoi Ng’enoh
2 hrs ago
How ODM was handed to Ruto in a silver platter by appointing Oburu party leader
Politics
By Ndung’u Gachane
2 hrs ago
How Linda Mwananchi's team outmaneuvered police disruption
Politics
By Ndung’u Gachane
2 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

President Ruto's hand in millions splashed at ODM event
By Okumu Modachi and Pkemoi Ng’enoh 2 hrs ago
President Ruto's hand in millions splashed at ODM event
Shock and grief as three-year-old dies at Nakuru School
By Julius Chepkwony 2 hrs ago
Shock and grief as three-year-old dies at Nakuru School
Emurua Dikirr: From razor-thin primary to a race tilting one way
By George Sayagie and Kiprono Kurgat 2 hrs ago
Emurua Dikirr: From razor-thin primary to a race tilting one way
How ODM was handed to Ruto in a silver platter by appointing Oburu party leader
By Ndung’u Gachane 2 hrs ago
How ODM was handed to Ruto in a silver platter by appointing Oburu party leader
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved