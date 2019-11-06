Australia's women and men footballers to get equal pay
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.There has also been a boost in how much players get from prize money earned on qualifying for a World Cup, which rises from 30 percent to 40 percent. It follows a more general deal struck earlier this year that will see all professional female footballers in Australia receive the same minimum wage as their male counterparts. Professional Footballers Australia chief John Didulica called the agreement Wednesday "a unique deal in world football". "We believe it sets the model for where all federations and players -- male and female -- can take the game to unlock the incredible social and commercial opportunity that, in particular, women's football presents," he said. "The deal is based on the principles of partnership, equality and investment. The players of today are investing in the future of Australian football because they believe in the game and they believe in each other." Australia has emerged as a champion for equality in the sports arena with netballers and women cricketers also winning better pay deals in recent years. Earlier this year, 17 sporting chief executives in Australia all threw their weight behind a drive to close the pay gap between top male and female athletes and advance all aspects of women's sport.
Do not miss out on the latest news. Join the Standard Digital Telegram channel HERE.