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Gachagua slams Ruto's economic policies

By Mate Tongola | May. 5, 2026
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Ex Dp Rigathi Gachagua during the launch of the labour Market and Worker Welfare Report 2026. [Gachagua, X]

Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP) leader Rigathi Gachagua has intensified his criticism of President William Ruto, accusing the government of presiding over a struggling economy and burdening workers with excessive statutory deductions.

Speaking in Nairobi on Tuesday during the launch of the Kenya Labour Market and Worker Welfare Report 2026, Gachagua claimed the country’s economic growth had slowed significantly, warning that dissenting voices within government risk reprisals.

“Our economy has dipped from 7.6 per cent growth in 2021 to the current 4.6 per cent. Numbers do not lie,” he said.

He further alleged that officials who release data deemed unfavourable by the administration could face disciplinary action, pointing to what he described as contradictions within government over economic figures.

“A department in his own government has released figures, and he is saying those numbers are lying,” Gachagua added.

Gachagua also turned his criticism on the labour movement, accusing the Central Organization of Trade Unions (COTU) of failing to defend workers’ interests. He singled out Secretary General Francis Atwoli, alleging he had aligned himself with the government.

“We have a labour union led by a professional broke, he was seen celebrating with those in power instead of standing with workers,” Gachagua said.

Gachagua argued that multiple deductions, including Pay As You Earn (PAYE), the Social Health Authority (SHA), National Social Security Fund (NSSF) contributions and the housing levy, have significantly reduced workers’ take-home pay.

“There was a time when a payslip meant dignity in Kenya. Now 30 to 40 per cent of workers’ wages are gone through deductions,” he said.

He described the housing levy as unnecessary and called for greater transparency in the management of funds collected under the programme.

In a bold proposal, Gachagua urged the formation of an alternative workers’ organisation to rival COTU, saying this would give employees a stronger voice in labour matters.

“It is time to create another organisation for workers, so they have a choice,” he said, while predicting possible resistance from the Registrar of Trade Unions.

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Cotu SG Francis Atwoli DCP Leader Rigathi Gachagua Kenya Labour Market Report 2026
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