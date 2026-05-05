How CBE Learners are discovering hidden talents in CBE

Audio By Vocalize

Education CS Julius Migos Ogamba National during the interview in his office on September 8, 2025. [Jenipher Wachie, Standard]

Four months after transitioning into senior school, Kenya’s first cohort of Competency-Based Education (CBE) learners is beginning to demonstrate the real impact of the country’s sweeping education reforms.

Students are revealing hidden talents, aligning learning with personal interests, and shaping a generation defined by skills rather than grades.

Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba said there is a clear departure from the rigid, exam-driven culture of the past.

Speaking during the KNEC third annual educational assessment symposium, the CS said the transition to senior school is already proving that the new system is working.

“Kenya’s education system is undergoing a profound transformation through the implementation of the Competency-Based Education system. This shift is far more than curriculum reform—it is a national commitment to preparing our children to thrive in a world defined by rapid technological, social, and economic change,” said Ogamba.

He noted that the early months in senior school are particularly critical, as learners begin to interact more deeply with their chosen pathways—whether in sciences, arts, or technical fields—allowing them to align education with their strengths and interests.

Held under the theme “Reimagining Curriculum, Pedagogy and Assessment for Inclusive, Innovative and Future-Ready Learning,” the symposium highlighted how the reforms are reshaping not just what learners study, but how they learn and demonstrate their abilities.

The new system, now in its ninth year at the basic level, is steadily replacing the 8-4-4 model with a learner-centred approach that emphasises creativity, critical thinking, and practical competencies.

Many of them, Moses Maneno, a teacher at Moi Education Centre, says, are only now discovering abilities that had long remained untapped.

“At classrooms and exhibition forums across the country, learners are no longer just absorbing theory; they are building, designing, weaving, coding, and innovating,” he said.

Under the CBE structure, learners undergo a nine-year foundational cycle, six years of primary and three years of junior secondary

before advancing to senior school. Unlike the previous system that largely rewarded memorisation, the new model places the learner at the centre, focusing on competencies such as communication, collaboration, creativity, and problem-solving.

Four months into senior school, educators report that a majority of learners are actively exploring their hidden talents. In workshops and classrooms, students who once struggled to stand out in traditional exams are now excelling in hands-on activities.

Learners confidently present projects ranging from intricate woven crafts and hairdressing techniques to robotics models and creative artworks. Each exhibit reflects not just acquired skills, but a deeper sense of identity and purpose.

“CBC gives us room to express ourselves. I have been working on a papier-mâché head using clay, water, and recycled materials,” said Leticia Orwaru, a learner from Citam Woodley exploring creative arts.

Her experience mirrors that of many others who now find the freedom to innovate and experiment key pillars of the new education system.

According to the Ministry of Education, the goal is to nurture graduates who are not only academically competent but also skilled, adaptable, and ready for a rapidly changing global economy.

Ogamba emphasised that learning is now more personalised, allowing each learner to progress based on their ability and interest.

He further said Kenya’s nine-year Competency-Based Education journey is steadily shaping a skilled, confident, and future-ready generation.

Kenya National Examinations Council has been tasked with aligning assessment to the goals of competency-based learning.

KNEC Chief Executive Officer David Njengere said early indicators show that learners are benefiting from the new approach.

“Each exhibit tells a story of discovery, where learning is no longer confined to textbooks but expressed through hands-on experience,” he said.

Njengere reiterated the importance of aligning assessment with learning outcomes.

“Assessment remains one of the most powerful tools for learning. We all know that what gets assessed is taught; thereby, if misaligned or misused, assessment can impact negatively on achievement of educational goals,” he said.

He noted that the national assessments, such as KPSEA and KJSEA, have also been redesigned to complement continuous assessment, ensuring that evaluation is holistic and reflective of a learner’s overall growth.

“Learners are discovering their strengths, pursuing their interests, and building skills that extend beyond the classroom,” he said.

“However, when reimagined and guided by data and context, it becomes a powerful tool for actualising these goals. Our vision is to ensure that assessment drives quality, equity, and meaningful learning for every learner in Kenya.”

To support implementation, the government, in collaboration with the Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development, has rolled out a series of interventions designed to strengthen both teaching and assessment.

Among them is the establishment of 235 Senior School Hubs across all 47 counties. These hubs serve as centres of excellence, bringing together different categories of schools—public, private, rural, urban, and special needs—to share experiences and build capacity in competency-based assessment.

Additionally, KNEC has introduced an online self-paced training platform through its Educational Assessment Resource Centre, enabling teachers to acquire the necessary skills to assess competencies effectively.

The Ministry is also integrating digital solutions into the system, including Artificial Intelligence tools aimed at improving efficiency, inclusivity, and transparency in assessment.

“As a Ministry, we are particularly encouraged by the Symposium’s focus on data-driven assessment, Artificial Intelligence, and inclusive digital systems,” Ogamba said.

“Integrating technology will not just modernise teaching and assessment; it will make our education system more effective and enhance credibility.”

For learners in special needs schools, the new system is proving equally transformative. At a school in Gilgil, students showcased woven products—evidence of both skill development and growing independence.

Teachers say exhibitions have also opened up opportunities for learners to earn from their work and gain community support. Bibiana Mwangi, a teacher, noted that parents and international partners are increasingly purchasing learners’ products.

“During parents’ meetings, they buy the items, and we also have sponsors from the UK who support us. The money helps us buy materials needed,” she said.

However, she pointed out challenges such as delayed capitation and limited access to markets for learners’ products.

“When we don’t get a market, it becomes difficult to get resources. Capitation sometimes comes late or not at all,” she said.

Education experts argue that for CBE to fully succeed, assessment data must be effectively used to guide teaching and policy.

Polycarp Otieno, a UNICEF education specialist, stressed the need to connect learning outcomes with broader development goals.

“Assessment is no longer just about measuring learning; it is about making learning visible, actionable, and ultimately investable,” he said.