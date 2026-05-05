ODM alleges Orengo acted pro bono in fund case, later asked for pay

The Orange Democratic Movement party (ODM) has alleged that Siaya Governor James Orengo acted pro bono in the Political Parties Fund case before later asking for pay, for which it paid Sh40 million in fees.
In a statement, the ODM says records show the matter was formally approved by its National Executive Committee, contrary to claims that Orengo initiated the case on his own.
Premium Article
Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.
Uncover the stories others won't tell. Subscribe now for exclusive access.
🔥 Flash Sale !
Subscribe now and enjoy 50% off monthly and annual plans. Offer ends in…