ODM alleges Orengo acted pro bono in fund case, later asked for pay

Siaya Governor James Orengo. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

The Orange Democratic Movement party (ODM) has alleged that Siaya Governor James Orengo acted pro bono in the Political Parties Fund case before later asking for pay, for which it paid Sh40 million in fees.

In a statement, the ODM says records show the matter was formally approved by its National Executive Committee, contrary to claims that Orengo initiated the case on his own.