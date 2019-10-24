No full payment of Sh300 million to lawyer
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.Aggrieved by the decision, the law firm appealed the ruling at the High Court but on May 31, 2017, Lady Justice Kossy Bor ruled that the deputy registrar applied the correct principles in arriving at the figure she awarded. This prompted the firm to move to the Court of Appeal where it claimed the judge erred by failing to consider that the full instruction fee to transact conveyancing is earned the moment the advocate is engaged and the fee must take into account the value of the property. The law firm indicated in its suit papers that it did some due diligence on the property including conducting a search, facilitating payment of land rates and corresponding with the office of the Commissioner of Lands and the Sacco, and drafting a transfer instrument. No loss However, Sacco told the court that for an advocate to be entitled to instruction fees assessed on the value of the property, the transaction must be carried out to completion. In the Sacco’s view, conducting due diligence, facilitating payments of rates and rent without evidence of an executed sale agreement and the transfer did not amount to complete conveyance. Appellate Judges Philip Waki, Mohammed Warsame and Fatuma Sichale said the firm’s scope and nature of work was minimal and they did not think it suffered substantial or any loss in the Sh100,000 determined by the taxing master. “There was no error or mistake committed by both courts and we entirely agree both courts exercised their discretion properly and appropriately,” read the judgment delivered on October 11.
