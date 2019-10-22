Trump says 'phase 1' China trade pact on track for November
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.Trump said Monday the Chinese "have started the buying." China sounded a positive note at a defence forum being held in Beijing, with the vice minister of foreign affairs saying they wanted "China-US relations based on coordination, cooperation and stability." With hundreds of billions of dollars in two-way trade now subject to additional tariffs, there are mounting signs the trade war -- now in its second year -- has damaged the world economy, adding to pressure on both sides to strike a deal. "We don't approve the tactic of brandishing the baton of tariffs at every turn and exerting maximum pressure on China," said China's Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Yucheng. "This practice is old thinking and will not work." However, US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said earlier Monday that the US side is not rushing to sign on the dotted line next month. "We would like to make a deal," Ross told Fox Business on Monday. "But from our point of view, it has to be the right deal and it doesn't have to be in November." While the White House has said the "phase one" deal touches on major issues, Ross said the heaviest lifting remained to be done. "The real question is, do we get to an early signing of phase one?" said Ross, who is not a member of the US delegation to the trade talks. "Second, how far do we get toward phase two or two and three? Two and three are really where the meat is."
