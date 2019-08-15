New plan to raise milk yields
Dr Tuimur was speaking at the opening of a three-day African Dairy Conference organised by the Eastern and Southern Africa Dairy Association (ESADA) and other stakeholders. He said the Ministry would be keen on implementing the revamped strategy, which will see production capacity markedly improved through a host of initiatives which seek to create efficiencies in the value chain. "These include the procurement and distribution of 350 milk coolers and the setting up of modern bull stations," he said. Dr Tuimur further said the State is focusing on improving the quality and safety of milk, improving breeding as well as reducing greenhouse gas emissions from farming activities. Kenya Dairy Board Managing Director Margaret Kibogy said the regulator had also revised its strategy in line with global best practices.
SEE ALSO :Managers record statement over staff death in boiler
