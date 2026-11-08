Sakaja's realignment triggers infighting within ODM as new entrants jostle for top seat

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja and Kisii Governor Simba Arati at the ODM Jacaranda rally on October 31, 2026. [Bernard Orwongo, Standard]

The race to control Nairobi ahead of the 2027 general election continues to heat up as new entrants throw their hat in the ring.

Public Service Cabinet Secretary Geoffrey Ruku is the latest entrant into the already crowded contest and has announced plans to wrestle for the seat under a United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party ticket.