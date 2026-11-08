Will the waves of the US political tsunami reach our shores?

Democratic US Senate candidate James Talarico celebrates after winning the Texas race during a midterm election night watch party at the Long Center for the Performing Arts in Austin, Texas, on November 3, 2026. [AFP]

The US mid-term election results are out, and the Republicans have resoundingly lost both Houses: the House of Representatives, which mirrors our National Assembly and the Senate, just like ours but with more power. Why are our women representatives not senators despite a countywide mandate?

Let’s spend a few minutes on our 2010 constitution, which borrowed something from the US model. Why didn’t we get midterm elections to “wake up the government midway?