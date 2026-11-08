Will the waves of the US political tsunami reach our shores?

The US mid-term election results are out, and the Republicans have resoundingly lost both Houses: the House of Representatives, which mirrors our National Assembly and the Senate, just like ours but with more power. Why are our women representatives not senators despite a countywide mandate?
Let’s spend a few minutes on our 2010 constitution, which borrowed something from the US model. Why didn’t we get midterm elections to “wake up the government midway?
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