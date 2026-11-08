Interior Ministry enlists chiefs, their assistants to sell Ruto's 2027 re-election bid

President William Ruto’s administration is taking the gloves off in its efforts to secure his re-election, and not even the Constitution appears likely to stand in its way as the UDA administration shifts focus to compelling chiefs and their assistants to lead grassroots campaigns at public gatherings.
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