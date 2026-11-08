Death and attempted cover-up; fresh details emerge over Regina Re mother's murder

86-year-old Dorita Lasinder Macharia was found dead in her Loresho home after an alleged disagreement with her granddaughter. [Courtesy]

Fresh details have emerged in the chilling murder of 86-year-old Dorita Lasinder Macharia, with detectives probing an alleged attempt by her daughter, actress Regina Re, son Alton Jimmy Macharia and granddaughter to interfere with evidence at the scene of the killing.

What began as a family disagreement inside the elderly woman's Loresho Ridge home on the night of October 30, just two days after she celebrated her 86th birthday, has since escalated into a complex murder investigation, with detectives examining blood-stained clothes, suspected murder weapons and alleged attempts to clean the scene before forensic investigations could be conducted.