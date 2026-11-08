Gachagua-Muturi feud threatens opposition unity in Mt Kenya

At a time when the United Opposition should be preoccupied with complying with the looming Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) electoral calendar timelines, an exchange of ear-jarring altercations between Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) leader Rigathi Gachagua and Democratic Party (DP) leader Justin Muturi threatens to scuttle the delicate search for unity behind a joint flag-bearer.
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