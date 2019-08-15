Super petrol, diesel pump prices fall

Motorists will beginning this morning enjoy a slight relief following the reduction in the retail price of super petrol and diesel.Consumers of kerosene will, however, see an increase in the cost of the commodity that is used by many Kenyans for cooking and lighting. In the monthly pricing guide issued by the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) yesterday, the pump price of super petrol has fallen by Sh2.86 per litre to Sh112.53 in Nairobi, while that of diesel has declined by Sh3.28 to Sh100.60 per litre in the capital. Kerosene will now retail at Sh103.95 per litre following an increase of Sh1.98 per litre, making it more expensive than diesel.

It is the first time that the cost of petrol has come down since February this year when it started to rise following increases in the cost of crude oil at the international markets as well as a slight weakening of the shilling against the dollar. It has since climbed up from a relative low of Sh100.90 per litre in Nairobi. EPRA yesterday attributed the decline in the pump prices to reduced cost of petroleum products that were imported into the country over July."The changes in this month’s prices have been as a consequence of the average landed cost of imported super petrol decreasing 5.64 per cent in July compared to June… diesel decreasing 7.11 per cent… and kerosene increasing by 1.88 per cent,” said EPRA in a statement.

The overall price of crude oil in the global markets, however, went up slightly while the shilling weakened against the dollar last month, which are two critical measures used in determining local pump prices.

