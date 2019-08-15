Super petrol, diesel pump prices fall
SEE ALSO :Petrol price goes up againIt is the first time that the cost of petrol has come down since February this year when it started to rise following increases in the cost of crude oil at the international markets as well as a slight weakening of the shilling against the dollar. It has since climbed up from a relative low of Sh100.90 per litre in Nairobi. EPRA yesterday attributed the decline in the pump prices to reduced cost of petroleum products that were imported into the country over July. Global markets "The changes in this month’s prices have been as a consequence of the average landed cost of imported super petrol decreasing 5.64 per cent in July compared to June… diesel decreasing 7.11 per cent… and kerosene increasing by 1.88 per cent,” said EPRA in a statement.
SEE ALSO :Zimbabwe increases fuel prices again, but pumps remain dryThe overall price of crude oil in the global markets, however, went up slightly while the shilling weakened against the dollar last month, which are two critical measures used in determining local pump prices.
