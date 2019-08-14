CEOs who cheat in the bedroom will cheat in the boardroom, study shows
SEE ALSO :Court tells cheating husband he must stay marriedCrosschecking against public records, they found that those Ashley Madison customers generally were more than twice as likely to have violated professional codes of conduct compared with a control group. “Our study indicates cheating in one context carries over to cheating in others,” the scholars told Bloomberg. “We’re not trying to debate ethics or lecture people. All we’re doing is examining the data and the data is fairly strong.”
