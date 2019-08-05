Sonko worried about Naivasha economy as flower farms lay off workers

The sacking of hundreds of flower farm workers and closure of some farms has adversely affected the economy of Naivasha.According to Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko, there is an urgent need to address the challenges facing flower farms which were the main source of employment in the town. Sonko revisited the closure of the once flourishing Karuturi flower farm saying over 4,000 residents lost their jobs critically affecting the lakeside town’s economy. Speaking while he led members of the Team Wanjiku in a public rally in the town, Sonko called on President Uhuru Kenyatta to revive the factories as one way of uplifting the standards of people in the area.

“There are so many factories and flower farms in Naivasha that collapsed and we call on President Uhuru Kenyatta to intervene and help save the situation,” he said. He termed the construction of the Dry Port and Industrial parks in Naivasha as a game-changer noting that the projects should be of benefit to locals. Sonko said the numerous job opportunities from the two projects should be given to youths who have been jobless ever since the flower farms were closed. “There are so many jobless youths in Naivasha and we should give them the opportunity to serve in the projects being implemented other than looking for manpower elsewhere,” he said. He called on politicians to stop early campaigns and instead focus on delivering the promises they made to the electorate.

At the same time, Sonko said under the Universal Health Care program they were determined to equip hospitals with Cancer screening equipment as one way of fighting the killer disease. “We know many Kenyans are dying of Cancer every day and we will work together to ensure we deliver on the health promise to our people,” he said. On his part, Naivasha Jubilee Party Chairman James Karimi said the sacking of workers in flower farms had affected the region and called for action from the government. “Apart from Karuturi flower, tens of workers are being laid off every month and we need an urgent meeting to address the issue,” he said.

