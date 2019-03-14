Nyamira County freezes employment and renewal of contracts

Nyamira Governor John Nyagarama

Nyamira Governor John Nyagarama has frozen recruitment of new employees, a week after his Deputy Amos Nyaribo protested the ballooning wage Bill.Last week, Nyaribo wrote to the County Secretary Eric Aori condemning what he termed as irregular employment, which was taking place without any consent from the employing body and the Executive. "While this has been happening, the Governor has been kept in the dark and has no information concerning the hiring. Whereas some of the recruits have already been included in the payroll, nobody admits openly to be involved in the process," the letter dated March 1, 2019, read in part. Nyaribo said the irregular hiring was a deliberate way of disabling the county's development agenda. In an Executive order No 1 of 2019, Mr. Nyangarama said he has stopped all new employment until further notice. The order restrains the Human Resources department and the County Public Service Board, barring them from renewing contracts of the workers who were on contracts. They were also instructed against replacing retiring officers for a period of two years. In the order, Nyagarama ordered Executive Members to take charge of payroll matters and reorganization of employees.