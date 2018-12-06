CBK Governor appointed to digital financing task force that will advance SDGs

| Published Thu, December 6th 2018 at 09:01, Updated December 6th 2018 at 15:05 GMT +3

CBK Governor Patrick Njoroge (PHOTO: FILE)

NAIROBI, KENYA: The Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) Governor Patrick Njoroge, has been appointed to the task force on digital financing of the Sustainable Development Goals.

The Task Force, launched on November 29, 2018 by the United Nations Secretary - General Guterres, will recommend strategies to harness the potential of digital finance and financial technology to advance the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

“We have already seen how technology has helped expand financial inclusion —itself an important goal— by 1.2 billion people in just six years,” said Guterres while launching the task force,

“But we have only just begun to tap the potential of digital finance and investment to meet the broader agenda set forth in the Sustainable Development Goals and the Paris Agreement on climate change,” he added.

In accepting the appointment, Dr. Njoroge said, “I fully concur that digitalisation of finance has great potential in facilitating the achievement of the SDGs. The invitation is also an important recognition of Kenya's success in digital finance and financial inclusion, with lessons that have been useful for other countries.”

The appointment is effective immediately, and the Task Force is expected to present its preliminary report of recommendations to the Secretary-General in September 2019.

