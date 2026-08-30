Trumpets of reforms blow louder as Kenya marks 16 years under 2010 Constitution

The Constitution, Kenyan flag and the National anthem. [PCS]

On Thursday, August 27, a group of people largely composed of the youth gathered under some trees at Jeevanjee Gardens in Nairobi, carrying Kenyans flag, and banners and placards inscribed with "implement the constitution. Kenyans first" words.

These were in protests against what they believed is deliberate failure of those in authority to fully implement the 2010 Constitution.