Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Smart Minds Choose Us
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Teargas disrupts Linda Mwananchi rally in Meru

By Mike Kihaki | Aug. 30, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna acknowledge greetings from his supporters in Meru on August 30, 2026. [Kibata Kihu, Standard]

A Linda Mwananchi political rally in Meru town was  briefly disrupted on Sunday after a teargas canister was lobbed into a crowd gathered at Makutano, forcing supporters to scatter as clouds of gas engulfed the meeting.

In Meru, the explosion caused panic among supporters before Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna urged them to remain calm.

“Wananchi, msikimbie... hawawezi tutisha,” Sifuna told the crowd, as leaders called on supporters not to be intimidated.

The leaders eventually resumed their meeting and continued with a series of rallies in Kiiria, Githongo, Nkubu, Makutano and Kianjai, where they mobilised residents ahead of the 2027 General Election.

The leaders condemned what they described as state-sponsored violence against opposition figures and calling for constitutional freedoms to be respected as political campaigns gather momentum ahead of 2027.

The Meru incident also happened barely a day after another rally associated with the opposition movement in Migori was disrupted amid an attack targeting Siaya Governor James Orengo where a vehicle was also burnt during the Migori incident.

The two incidences came just days after President William Ruto gave assurances on the protection of constitutional freedoms.

The Meru tour also exposed growing divisions within Linda Mwananchi over who should carry the opposition movement's presidential ticket just days after Orengo declared his interest in seeking the movement's presidential nomination.

During the rally, the leaders turned their attention to the newly unveiled police uniforms, accusing the government of corruption in their procurement.

Sifuna alleged that public funds had been misappropriated, while Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale questioned the reported cost of the uniforms.

Sifuna also accused President Ruto's administration of mismanaging funds meant for the police uniforms, declaring: “Ruto, you are even embezzling funds meant for police uniforms.”

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Linda Mwananchi In Meru Police Brutality Goonism 2027 Election
.

Latest Stories

Russia's Putin and China's Xi to attend summit in Kyrgyzstan
Russia's Putin and China's Xi to attend summit in Kyrgyzstan
World
By AFP
24 mins ago
VIDEO: Diamond Platnumz concert cut short as Rwanda's 2am rule kicks in
Entertainment
By Molly Chebet
26 mins ago
Ivory Coast home-hunters' saga highlights Africa housing crunch
Real Estate
By AFP
30 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Where is Sang? Key suspect remains missing as another cop linked to Dr Mutiso's murder seized in Uganda
By Hudson Gumbihi 2 hrs ago
Where is Sang? Key suspect remains missing as another cop linked to Dr Mutiso's murder seized in Uganda
A mother's sacrifice, Sh6m cost for liver and the battle they ultimately lost
By Rodgers Otiso 2 hrs ago
A mother's sacrifice, Sh6m cost for liver and the battle they ultimately lost
Linda Mwananchi wave sweeps through Meru
By Phares Mutembei 2 hrs ago
Linda Mwananchi wave sweeps through Meru
MPs demands government action over growing proliferation of adulterated alcohol
By Irene Githinji 2 hrs ago
MPs demands government action over growing proliferation of adulterated alcohol
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved