Teargas disrupts Linda Mwananchi rally in Meru

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Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna acknowledge greetings from his supporters in Meru on August 30, 2026. [Kibata Kihu, Standard]

A Linda Mwananchi political rally in Meru town was briefly disrupted on Sunday after a teargas canister was lobbed into a crowd gathered at Makutano, forcing supporters to scatter as clouds of gas engulfed the meeting.

In Meru, the explosion caused panic among supporters before Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna urged them to remain calm.

“Wananchi, msikimbie... hawawezi tutisha,” Sifuna told the crowd, as leaders called on supporters not to be intimidated.

The leaders eventually resumed their meeting and continued with a series of rallies in Kiiria, Githongo, Nkubu, Makutano and Kianjai, where they mobilised residents ahead of the 2027 General Election.

The leaders condemned what they described as state-sponsored violence against opposition figures and calling for constitutional freedoms to be respected as political campaigns gather momentum ahead of 2027.

The Meru incident also happened barely a day after another rally associated with the opposition movement in Migori was disrupted amid an attack targeting Siaya Governor James Orengo where a vehicle was also burnt during the Migori incident.

The two incidences came just days after President William Ruto gave assurances on the protection of constitutional freedoms.

The Meru tour also exposed growing divisions within Linda Mwananchi over who should carry the opposition movement's presidential ticket just days after Orengo declared his interest in seeking the movement's presidential nomination.

During the rally, the leaders turned their attention to the newly unveiled police uniforms, accusing the government of corruption in their procurement.

Sifuna alleged that public funds had been misappropriated, while Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale questioned the reported cost of the uniforms.

Sifuna also accused President Ruto's administration of mismanaging funds meant for the police uniforms, declaring: “Ruto, you are even embezzling funds meant for police uniforms.”