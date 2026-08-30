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Murkomen tells Opposition to leave IEBC alone and sell policies ahead of 2027

By Mike Kihaki | Aug. 30, 2026
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Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen at Kapsamoo in Kapseret, Uasin Gishu County for an interdenomination service on August 30, 2026. [Courtesy]

Interior and National Administration Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has urged Opposition leaders to stop interfering with the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

Instead Murkomen urged those vying for political seats to focus on presenting policies and manifestos to Kenyans ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Murkomen said political actors should respect the electoral body's independence and allow it to discharge its constitutional mandate without interference.

“You see someone talking about the IEBC. He wants to be the contractor, candidate, and referee at the same time,” Murkomen said.

Speaking at Kapsamoo in Kapseret, Uasin Gishu County, during an interdenominational church service and a fundraising drive to support infrastructure development for 22 churches.

The CS challenged Opposition leaders, particularly young politicians seeking to challenge President William Ruto, to develop clear policies and a manifesto capable of convincing voters.

“I’m surprised to see young people of my age campaigning and saying that a manifesto is not important,” he said.

“There has never been an Opposition that is as poor in ideas and policies as what we have right now.”

Murkomen also defended the Kenya Kwanza administration's development record, arguing that President Ruto's performance compares favourably with previous governments.

“They want to challenge President Ruto, whose track record is second to none,” he said.

His remarks come as political parties and leaders intensify preparations for the 2027 General Election, with the independence and preparedness of the IEBC becoming a key issue in political debate.

Opposition leaders have raised concerns about preparations for the elections and called for safeguards to ensure a free and fair electoral process.

Murkomen, however, maintained that politicians should seek votes by selling their policies rather than attempting to influence the electoral management body.

 

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IEBC 2027 Election Interior CS Kipchumba Murkomen Goonism Culture
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