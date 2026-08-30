Kindiki warns politicians to keep off from IEBC work

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Deputy President Kithure Kindiki during an interdenominational church service at Kipsamoo School, Uasin Gishu County. [DPCS]

Political leaders have urged politicians to stop interfering with the work of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki warn that attempts to intimidate or undermine the electoral body could threaten Kenya’s democratic process ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Speaking on Sunday during an interdenominational church service at Kipsamoo School Grounds in Kapseret Constituency, Uasin Gishu County, Kindiki said political parties should focus on developing policies and manifestos instead of attacking the electoral commission.

“IEBC does not vote. Look for a manifesto and sell it to Kenyans who will make a decision,” Kindiki said.

He urged politicians to respect the independence of electoral institutions and channel their efforts towards winning voters through policies rather than confrontation.

The Deputy President said politicians should have confidence in Kenya’s electoral institutions and allow them to discharge their constitutional responsibilities without interference.

“We don’t want them to favour the government or the opposition. They should do their work and should not be intimidated, threatened or cowed by anyone,” he said.

Kindiki added that the government expects the IEBC to remain impartial and conduct a free, fair and verifiable election in accordance with the Constitution and the law.

He defended the government’s record, saying President William Ruto’s development achievements in sectors including roads, electricity, education, health and agriculture would be the basis on which the administration seeks re-election.

The Deputy President also accused opposition politicians of anticipating defeat and searching for excuses ahead of the 2027 elections.

“Those who have lost hope in winning elections are looking for excuses,” Kindiki said, while challenging politicians seeking elective positions to present convincing programmes to voters.

His remarks came amid growing political debate over the preparedness and independence of the IEBC, which is responsible for organising and supervising elections and referendums in Kenya.

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula separately cautioned the opposition against putting pressure on the electoral commission or attempting to dictate how it should conduct its work.

He argued that political actors should allow the IEBC to organise the 2027 elections independently.

“You cannot choose the referee for a football match,” Wetang’ula said, drawing a comparison between elections and a sporting contest.

He pointed to the results of recent by-elections as evidence that politicians have previously accepted the commission’s work when outcomes favoured them.

“Since the general election, we have had ten by-elections. Kenya Kwanza has won six. Our colleagues won one civic seat. When they won, they clapped, saying, ‘We have taught them a lesson.’ They didn't say the IEBC was bad,” Wetang’ula said.

The debate follows claims by Democracy for Citizens Party leader Rigathi Gachagua that the IEBC was laying the groundwork for a rigged 2027 election through an electoral technology procurement process allegedly tailored for South Korean firm Miru Systems.

The IEBC has rejected the allegations, insisting that its procurement process is open, transparent and above board. IEBC Chairperson Erastus Ethekon said no company, including Miru Systems Ltd, had been awarded the tender.