Audit: Queries as EACC buys building for Sh1.5b

Integrity Centre, between Valley Road and Milimani Road. This is EACC headquarters (Photo: Jonah onyango)

NAIROBI, KENYA: The anti-corruption agency is on the spot for allegedly acquiring Integrity Centre, the building where it is headquartered, for Sh1.5 billion.

According to Auditor General Edward Ouko, the seller of the building to Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) bought it at Sh400 million in 2013.

In just four years, Ouko says, Rachel Muthui and her co-directors at Tegus Limited, the seller of the four-storey building, quadrupled their money in the transaction.

Ms Muthui’s other directors at Tegus Limited are Anish Doshi, Watuwatu Limited and Sunnex Enterprises.

Watuwatu and Sunnex own 98 per cent of the shareholding.

City lawyer Ahmed Adan and Asma Ahmed Adan jointly own Watuwatu, while the file of Sunnex Enterprises at the Registrar of Companies has been missing, making it impossible to tell who its owners are.

Details of the sale indicate National Lands Commission (NLC) approved payments for the compulsory acquisition in a sitting held last July 5.

The meeting was chaired by NLC Chairman Muhammad Swazuri.

Ironically, Swazuri was arrested and charged in court by EACC a day after he signed the sale agreement between the parties.

Tegus bought Integrity Centre from Revack Limited for Sh400 million in 2013.

Revack acquired the building from Kenya Deposit Insurance Corporation, which manages and liquidates collapsed banks’ assets to refund depositors.

Integrity Centre was previously owned by the collapsed Trust Bank.

Police sources have disclosed the sale of Integrity Centre to EACC is the subject of an ongoing investigation, with arrests of very senior but unnamed officers imminent.

At the heart of the investigation is the apparent exclusion of Government official valuers, as no document yet shows their involvement in the purchase of Integrity Towers.

Valuers’ involvement

The NLC paid the contract sum without evidence that the valuers were involved, according to the auditors probing the acquisition.

NLC, however, claims to have requested for valuation from the Ministry of Lands and Physical Planning, but could not provide documents to prove the valuers’ involvement.

The deal raises critical questions on whether the taxpayer got value for money in the case that could end up with the hunter—the EACC—becoming the hunted.

EACC should have ensured it was getting value for money before releasing the funds while NLC would be exposed for usurping the powers of the Lands ministry.

Separating the roles of the NLC and the ministry valuation officials is intended to minimise collusion and conflict of interest.

The Auditor General says it is only the Ministry of Lands that should determine the appropriate market rents and values where all Government agencies need to lease or acquire property.

“No evidence was available for audit review to clarify whether the Ministry of Lands and Physical Planning played any role in the valuation…” he said in his latest audit report on EACC.

Parliament’s investigatory committees are now expected to take up the matter in the ordinary sequence of events when the Auditor General raises questions about possible loss of public funds.

The intention to acquire the property was published through a Kenya Gazette notice of December 15, 2017 before an inquiry was published last February 16.

The EACC had deposited Sh1,518,000,000 for the purpose of acquisition and compensation. Another Sh25 million is outstanding.

Officials said then the office of the Attorney-General cleared a request to purchase three properties for the EACC.

This was after the NLC on December 5, last year wrote to the AG advising him to choose one property from Integrity Centre, Britam Centre and AEA Centre for acquisition as a legal requirement.

According to documents, on June 20, last year, the NLC wrote to the Principal Secretary for Lands and Physical Planning asking him to assist in the assessment and valuation to inform the suitability and affordability of the three properties.

Express instructions

On July 11, last year, the commission requested for express instructions to compulsorily acquire Integrity Centre and a day later the Attorney-General instructed the NLC to do so on behalf of the EACC.

The commission then wrote on July 24, last year to the Lands PS cancelling instructions to assess and value the three properties.

A lawyer acting for one of the parties argued that the sale was above board and that they had lost much. “There were more than 100 high quality safes in the structure. The value was below what we expected,” said the lawyer.

Ms Mbagaya said NLC was mandated to carry out compulsory acquisitions, as was the case with EACC's purchase of Integrity Centre. "It is our work to help in compulsory acquisition and not Ministry of Lands," she said.

