Case by former University of Eldoret senior staff back to court

| Published Mon, October 22nd 2018 at 00:00, Updated October 21st 2018 at 23:54 GMT +3

A case filed by two former University of Eldoret workers challenging their dismissal has been referred back to the Employment and Labour Relations Court in Kericho County.

ALSO READ: Financing options for young entrepreneurs

The Court of Appeal ordered the case filed by former Deputy Vice Chancellor Finance and Administration Ezekiel Kiprop and Finance Officer Hosea Sitienei back to the labour court after it established that their employment was illegally terminated.

The judges declared the termination by the University Council null and void

Prof Kiprop and Mr Sitienei were separately suspended from duty on July 17, 2015, pending investigations.

They went to court and filed a suit seeking orders to stop their suspension and investigations against them.

But the court declined to grant the orders, prompting them to go the Court of Appeal.

Know if news is factual and true. Text 'NEWS' to 22840 and always receive verified news updates.

The case was sent back to the labour court for assessment of appropriate remedies.