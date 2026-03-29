×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Fearless, Trusted News
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Why US, Israel and Argentina opposed UN Resolution on the transatlantic slave trade

By Macharia Munene | Mar. 29, 2026
Ghana's President, John Dramani Mahama gesture to his supporters during a presidential election rally at Accra Sports Stadium in Accra, Ghana. [File, AFP]

Ghana’s President John Dramani Mahama made news calling for the United Nations General Assembly to recognize slave trade as a gross crime against humanity.

The eventual vote was 123 to adopt, 52 to abstain, and 3 to oppose. The three were the United States, Israel, and Argentina that are currently led by such New Right champions as Donald Trump, Benjamin Netanyahu, and Javier Milei.

Premium Article

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.

Uncover the stories others won't tell. Subscribe now for exclusive access.
Continue Reading  →
What you get
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimised reading
  • Weekly newsletters & digests
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payments Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Slave Trade Transatlantic African Slave Trade Transatlantic Slavery Transatlantic Slave Trade
.

Latest Stories

Standard Chartered targets key sectors in new financing push
Standard Chartered targets key sectors in new financing push
Business
By Graham Kajilwa
4 hrs ago
Judging the judge
National
By Nancy Gitonga
4 hrs ago
UDA raids ODM in Western region
Politics
By Benard Lusigi
4 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Judging the judge
By Nancy Gitonga 4 hrs ago
Judging the judge
Gachagua: Ruto using my brother's widow to settle political scores
By Jane Mugambi 4 hrs ago
Gachagua: Ruto using my brother's widow to settle political scores
Linda Mwananchi rally signals 2027 ambitions
By Willis Oketch 4 hrs ago
Linda Mwananchi rally signals 2027 ambitions
UDA raids ODM in Western region
By Benard Lusigi 4 hrs ago
UDA raids ODM in Western region
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved