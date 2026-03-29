Ghana's President, John Dramani Mahama gesture to his supporters during a presidential election rally at Accra Sports Stadium in Accra, Ghana. [File, AFP]

Ghana’s President John Dramani Mahama made news calling for the United Nations General Assembly to recognize slave trade as a gross crime against humanity.

The eventual vote was 123 to adopt, 52 to abstain, and 3 to oppose. The three were the United States, Israel, and Argentina that are currently led by such New Right champions as Donald Trump, Benjamin Netanyahu, and Javier Milei.