Cabinet creates new roads authority,East African Regional Roads Authority Forum

By Valentine Kondo | Published Sat, October 13th 2018 at 10:03, Updated October 13th 2018 at 11:17 GMT +3
President Uhuru Kenyatta chairs a cabinet meeting. [Photo: PSCU]

Cabinet has approved the creation of East African Regional Roads Authority Forum (EARRAF) which will look into issues regarding roads construction costs and quality.

EARRAF will mainly focus on the development of quality of design, standards and valuation costs of transnational roads across East Africa.

The authority is expected to provide a platform for agencies mandated in the implementation and management of roads like KURA, KenHA, the Kenya Roads Board in Kenya, KeRRA, Uganda National Roads Authority and Tanzania National Roads Agency along with others for harmonization of road infrastructure in the region in terms of design, costing and standards.

President Uhuru Kenyatta’s office said in a statement after the meeting on Thursday, “EARRAF will bring together agencies responsible for the implementation and management of road infrastructure in the region.”

EARRAF will work closely with management bodies from Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda.

The cabinet meeting was chaired by President Uhuru Kenyatta. Deputy President William Ruto and cabinet secretaries also attended the meeting.

The cabinet too approved mid-term budget for 2019/2020 financial year.

