Seasoned hotelier Shitakah set to join Pride Inn Group as General Manager

By Philip Mwakio | Published Sun, July 29th 2018 at 16:07, Updated July 29th 2018 at 16:10 GMT +3
Veteran hotelier Victor Shitaka. [Maarufu Mohamed/Standard]

Veteran Kenyan hotelier Victor Shitakah is set to join Pride Inn Group of Hotels as General Manager at the Flamingo by Pride Inn Beach Resort.

Confirming the latest developments, Pride Inn Group Managing Director, Mr Hasnain Noorani described Victor as a very seasoned hotelier who is joining Pride Inn Group as the group gets ready to host the global Skal World Congress later in Septermber.

''But the bigger reason we are tapping into new brains  is the fact that Pride Inn is actually  preparing for  its aggressive  growth plan by tapping into seasoned  proffesionals to assist  in what is poised to be East Africa's  largest  home grown brand,'' Noorani said.

Shitakah comes on-board with more than 20 years of management in hospitality industry with wokr experience in Tanzania and Uganda.

He is currently the CEO Kenya Safari Lodges and Hotels (KSLH) which comprises of Mombasa Beach Hotel, Ngulia and Voi Safari Lodges.

During his stint at KSLH where he was poached to be turnaround manager, Shitakha is credited with having succeeded in bringing the hotel group back to profitability the first time in six years.

He helped restructure the sales department and improved on occupancies in all the three units.

Shitakah also negotiated with all suppliers and arranged for a payment model that has returned most of the suppliers who had boycotted KSLH.

Shitakah is also Chairman of the Kenya Coast Tourism Association (KTCA) and President of the Skal Kenya Coast respectively.

“Shitakah's skillset and experience of working in business development in fast growth companies will be invaluable as we continue to accelerate our revenue expansion,” added Noorani.

Pride Inn Group also tapped into another seasoned and experienced hotelier, Mr Mohamed Omar who was poached from Leopard Beach Hotel & Resort, Diani, South Coast to head the group’s flagship resort of Pride Inn Paradise Beach Resort, Convention Centre & Spa last year.

Victor M Shitakah
hotelier Victor Shitakah
Pride Inn Group of Hotels

