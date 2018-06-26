PSC seeks to be removed from procurement officers’ case

| Published Tue, June 26th 2018 at 14:18, Updated June 26th 2018 at 14:28 GMT +3

Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua (PHOTO: Standard)

NAIROBI, KENYA: The Public Service Commission (PSC) is seeking to be removed from the proceedings in a case filed by Human Rights Activist who wants to stop vetting of procurement officers.

In a replying affidavit filed and sworn by PSC Chief Executive officer (CEO) Alice Otwala, It says that since there is no specific orders sought against it, and then the court should consider excusing it from the proceedings.

ALSO READ: Court okays vetting of procurement officers

The CEO said that the question of the legality of the office currently held by Joseph Kinyua is subject of pending legal proceedings before the court in a case involving all the parties’ petition number 24 of 2018 between Omtatah, Kinyua and PSC.

Otwala said that the issue of legality of Kinyua’s office should await the decision of the court in the said petition.

She added that they have already filed their replies in the said petition on May 2, 2018 adding that the function of the chief of staff and head of public service as recommended by the PSC is perfectly legal and Kinyua is expected to undertake his duties as prescribed and in accordance with the applicable regulations.

In the case, the court had allowed the Government to vet procurement and accounts chiefs, who were recently directed to proceed on compulsory leave.

The Employment and Labour Relations Court few days ago set aside the orders stopping the vetting of the officers.

Justice Onesmus Makau ruled that the petitioner, Mr Okiya Omtata, failed to disclose that he has a case against Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua.