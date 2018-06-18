Njomo warns government on move to repeal interest rate law Next Story
Track laying on Sh150 billion railway to Naivasha kicks off Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Business News

Billionaire targets CBK over Sh920m in Imperial account

By Joackim Bwana | Published Mon, June 18th 2018 at 16:52, Updated June 18th 2018 at 16:58 GMT +3

MOMBASA, KENYA: A Mombasa based businessman Ashok Doshi is demanding over Sh920 million withheld in Imperial Bank since receivership in 2015.

ALSO READ: CBK to sell Sh40 billion Treasury bond

Doshi has sued Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) and Imperial bank for withholding money he had deposited in six different fixed accounts

On Monday, Doshi accused CBK of failing to do its duty thereby allowing the directors of Imperial Bank to mismanage the institution

“I believed and had reason to believe that CBK was carrying out its mandate over Imperial Bank and acting in that belief, maintained dollar account and local currency account where I deposited with Imperial Bank USD 8,715,000.01 on fixed deposit to mature in December 2015 and a fixed deposit in local currency of Sh49, 163,359.59,” Doshi told Justice P.J. Otieno.

Doshi said that it took  the death of the then Managing Director and the newly appointed Board of directors for information to be disclosed that there was a scheme in the bank going undetected for the past 13 years.

“Had there not been disclosure, the same would have been brought to the fore by the collapse of Imperial Bank,” said Doshi.

He wants CBK to file a status of affairs of the Imperial Bank at its closure and current status.

RELATED TOPICS:
iMPERIAL bANK
Central Bank of Kenya

Would you like to get published on Standard Media websites? You can now email us breaking news, story ideas, human interest articles or interesting videos on: [email protected]
WATCH THIS
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Oriental loses bid to recover Sh122m penalty

Oriental loses bid to recover Sh122m penalty

Stop plot against CBK: It is ruinous to our economy

Stop plot against CBK: It is ruinous to our economy

CBK boss sees 2018 best year

CBK boss sees 2018 best year

Why regulations governing Islamic banking needs a review

Why regulations governing Islamic banking needs a review

Follow Us On

  • Contact Us
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • Linkedin
  • RSS



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Business News

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited