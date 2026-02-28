×
The Standard

State House's love for food, drinks soaks up Sh369M for three events

By Josphat Thiong’o | Feb. 28, 2026

State House Comptroller Katoo ole Metito before the National Assembly Committee on Administration and Internal Security on February 24, 2026. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

State House Comptroller Katoo ole Metito startled Parliament this week when he revealed that the President’s seat spends a mind-boggling Sh123 million on food and drinks during public holidays.

