State House's love for food, drinks soaks up Sh369M for three events

State House Comptroller Katoo ole Metito before the National Assembly Committee on Administration and Internal Security on February 24, 2026. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]
State House Comptroller Katoo ole Metito startled Parliament this week when he revealed that the President’s seat spends a mind-boggling Sh123 million on food and drinks during public holidays.
