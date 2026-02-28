Trans Nzoia workers issue strike ultimatum

Audio By Vocalize

Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya with his supporters while speaking to the press from a Nairobi Hotel on August 12, 2025. [Kanyiri Wahito, Standard]

Workers in Trans Nzoia County have issued a 72-hour ultimatum demanding the immediate release of their two-month overdue salaries.

They warned of a crippling strike if Governor George Natembeya's administration fails to pay them by the deadline.

In a letter dated 26 February 2026, the Trans Nzoia Unions Caucus accused the county administration of breaching labour laws and constitutional guarantees by failing to pay employees who continue reporting for work and providing essential services.

“It is undisputed that the workers of Trans Nzoia County have not earned their salaries for two consecutive months despite their resilience and dedication to service delivery,” the unions said, reflecting increasing anger among hundreds of affected staff.

The caucus cited Section 18(1) and (2) of the Employment Act, 2007, which requires employers to pay wages by the end of each pay period not exceeding one month, and Article 41 of the Constitution, which guarantees fair labour practices, including fair remuneration. They described the situation as unlawful exploitation.

“The county government has continued to benefit from the services of the employees without payment of their dues, which is a clear case of forced labour,” the statement read, describing the delay as an intolerable unfair labour practice.

The unions have demanded full payment within 72 hours, no later than Monday, 2 March 2026. If not paid, members will begin continuous “salary parades” at the county headquarters from 4 March. If the deadlock persists for seven days, workers have vowed to withdraw their labour entirely until all arrears are settled.

While expressing a willingness to engage in dialogue, union leaders insisted they would not back down.

“We reiterate our commitment to dialogue, but shall not be coerced or silenced from standing up for the welfare of our members,” they declared.

The standoff has increased pressure on county leadership amid fears of service disruptions. Trans Nzoia Senator Allan Chesang has also weighed in, urging the administration to act swiftly.

Chesang said there is no justification for the delay, arguing that the National Treasury has already disbursed the county’s allocation.

“There is no reason whatsoever for our workers to go without pay. The Exchequer has already released the funds, and the county leadership must ensure salaries are paid promptly,” said Chesang, warning that continued inaction could spark unrest and paralyse essential county operations.