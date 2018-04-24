MCA sues Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko over loss of Sh1.7 billion

| Published Tue, April 24th 2018 at 00:00, Updated April 23rd 2018 at 23:59 GMT +3

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko

A member of the county assembly has sued Governor Mike Sonko (right) in connection with alleged loss of Sh1.7 billion through irregular procurement of health services for staff.

Peter Imwatok, the assembly minority leader, filed a petition at the Anti-Corruption Court yesterday, claiming that the Nairobi City County administration authorised irregular procurement in the 2016/17 and 2017/18 financial years.

The Makongeni MCA wants the court to issue an order allowing an audit of the financial books of AAR Insurance Kenya and Bliss GVS Healthcare Limited for the financial years 2015/16, 2016/17, and 2017/18.

Public office

“I'm seeking a declaration that Sonko, former county secretary Simon Morintant, and former finance chief Veska Kagongo are unfit to hold any public office,” said Mr Imwatok in the petition.

He is also seeking an order to have all funds paid to AAR Insurance Company with respect to the two extensions of July 1, 2017 to September 30, 2017 and October 1, 2017 to December 31, 2017 returned to the county.

Imwatok claims the Public Procurement Oversight Authority irregularly authorised the release and payment of Sh1.7 billion from Nairobi City County accounts to the AAR.

The parties will appear in court today for further directions.