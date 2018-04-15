Poor left out of mining profits as resource curse hits Kenya Next Story
Jaguar Land Rover will not be renewing contracts of 1,000 temporary workers

By BBC | Published Sun, April 15th 2018 at 00:00, Updated April 14th 2018 at 17:53 GMT +3
A KPA folk-lift removes one of the three Range Rover cars which were impounded by the Kenya Revenue Authority officers from a container after the importer had declared them as Mattresses for import at the port of Mombasa, December 3, 2015. The cars would have evaded tax amounting to more than three million Kenya shillings if they had been cleared as mattresses. [PHOTO BY GIDEON MAUNDU/STANDARD].

Jaguar Land Rover says it will not be renewing the contracts of 1,000 temporary workers at two factories.

The UK’s biggest carmaker, owned by India’s Tata Motors, blamed “continuing headwinds” affecting the car industry.

 It said it was continuing to recruit large numbers of engineers and apprentices and it remained committed to its UK plants.

Earlier this year, it said it would cut production amid uncertainty over Brexit and changes to taxes on diesel cars. 

 

