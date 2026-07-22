'Night of Hot': Infinix Kenya ignites Nairobi with launch of HOT 70 Series

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The event positioned the HOT 70 as one of the best-value smartphones under Sh20,000 in Kenya. [Edward Kiplimo, Standard]

Infinix - Kenya has officially hosted an unforgettable evening of innovation, entertainment, and youth culture at The Night of HOT, an exclusive launch event held at The Glee Hotel Nairobi, where the brand officially unveiled the all-new HOT 70 Series and premiered the highly anticipated HOT LIKE YOU song and music video by award-winning artist Savara.

The event positioned the HOT 70 as one of the best-value smartphones under Sh20,000 in Kenya, offering consumers an exceptional combination of style, performance, and innovation at an affordable price. With features such as Dynamic Shine Design, One-Tap AI, long-lasting battery life, reliable performance, and everyday durability, the HOT 70 delivers a flagship-inspired experience without the premium price tag. It is purpose-built for young Kenyans who want a smartphone that empowers them to create, connect, work, and entertain themselves, all while delivering outstanding value for money.

A Celebration of Kenya's Dynamic Slash Generation

The event brought together media, influencers, content creators, business partners, technology enthusiasts, and key industry stakeholders for an immersive experience celebrating the ambition, creativity, and resilience of Kenya's modern youth. Built around Infinix's "JOY & TECH" philosophy, the HOT 70 Series is designed for a generation that seamlessly balances multiple roles-as students, professionals, entrepreneurs, creators, gamers, and dreamers. The event positioned the HOT 70 as one of the best-value smartphones under Sh20,000 in Kenya, offering consumers an exceptional combination of style, performance, and innovation at an affordable price. [Edward Kiplimo, Standard]

Guests were treated to an in-depth product showcase the standout innovations of the HOT 70 Series, highlighting its premium design, AI-powered productivity features, exceptional performance, durability, and interactive experiences that set it apart in the competitive smartphone market, all these parked in the Key features of the HOT 70 Pro; 6000mAh/5600mAh Battery + 45W Lightning FastCharge, MediaTek Dimensity 7100 | One-Tap AI FlashMemo, IP68 Ultimate Dustproof & Full Waterproof, 50MP SONY IMX882 Cam | Live Photo Mode, Dynamic Shine Design with Active Matrix Cube and 144Hz 6.76" Smooth Display | Comfortable in Motion.

Unveiling the HOT 70 Series

The evening officially commenced with a welcome ceremony before guests witnessed the spectacular unveiling of the HOT 70 Series, followed by the exclusive premiere of HOT LIKE YOU music, a campaign anthem performed by Savara that celebrates the growing "Slash Generation"-young people pursuing multiple passions and ambitions simultaneously.

Guests were introduced to the new lineup, including the flagship-inspired HOT 70 Pro 5G, featuring the MediaTek Dimensity 7100 5G processor, a 6000mAh battery with 45W FastCharge, IP68 dust and water resistance, AI-powered productivity features, and a 50MP Sony IMX882 camera. The audience also explored the HOT 70's Dynamic Shine Design, personality-inspired colorways, and the innovative Active Matrix LED display, which transforms the back of the device into an interactive experience where users can enjoy games such as Spin the Bottle and number selection simply by shaking the phone.

The event positioned the HOT 70 as one of the best-value smartphones under Sh20,000 in Kenya, offering consumers an exceptional combination of style, performance, and innovation at an affordable price. [Edward Kiplimo, Standard]

Colour Design That Reflects Every Personality

One of the evening's highlights was the showcase of the HOT 70 Series' six personality-inspired colourways: Thermo Orange (Bold Rebel), Mirage Green (Shape Shifter), Dive Blue (Cool Creator), Silk Glow Purple (Romantic Dreamer), Depth Ring White (Clean Luxury), and Night Pulse (Silent Power). Guests embraced the theme by dressing in their favourite personality colours, transforming the venue into a vibrant celebration of individuality, confidence, and self-expression.

An Immersive HOT Experience

Beyond the smartphone launch, guests enjoyed an exciting mixology show by Mixologist Amo, Kenya's admired mixologist, featuring signature cocktails inspired by the HOT personalities, followed by the official cake-cutting ceremony to commemorate the launch. Interactive games, live demonstrations, and product experience zones allowed attendees to explore the HOT 70 Series' AI capabilities, camera performance, gaming features, and Active-Matrix LED technology firsthand while networking with fellow guests.

Adding another layer of excitement, the audience was captivated by an entertaining magic show by the industry's best Chell De Magician, before the evening reached its climax with an electrifying live performance by Savara, who performed HOT LIKE YOU, bringing the campaign message to life and creating one of the night's most memorable moments.

Infinix Reaffirms Its Commitment to Youth Innovation

Speaking during the event, Mr Charles, Brand Manager at Infinix Mobile Kenya, said:

"The Night of HOT was more than a product launch-it was a celebration of the incredible spirit of Kenya's youth. Today's generation refuses to be defined by a single path. They are creators, entrepreneurs, professionals, and dreamers all at once. The HOT 70 Series was designed to support that lifestyle by combining style, AI-powered productivity, durability, and performance in a smartphone that truly reflects who they are. We are grateful to our partners, creators, media, and everyone who joined us to make this launch an unforgettable success."

A Successful Night That Sets the Stage for the Future

The overwhelming response from guests reaffirmed the HOT 70 Series' strong appeal among Kenya's youth, with attendees praising its bold design, interactive features, AI capabilities, premium performance, and campaign message centred on self-expression and individuality. The event positioned the HOT 70 as one of the best-value smartphones under Sh20,000 in Kenya, offering consumers an exceptional combination of style, performance, and innovation at an affordable price. [Edward Kiplimo, Standard]

With the successful launch of the HOT 70 Series and the debut of HOT LIKE YOU, Infinix Kenya has reaffirmed its commitment to empowering the Slash Youth-a generation of young people who balance multiple passions, careers, and ambitions.

Whether they are students building businesses, professionals creating content, entrepreneurs pursuing new opportunities, or gamers chasing their dreams, the HOT 70 Series is designed to support every side of who they are.

Through continuous innovation and collaborations with artists, creators, and industry partners, Infinix remains committed to equipping Kenya's youth with technology that enables them to create, express themselves, and thrive in every role they embrace.