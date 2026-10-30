Ivorian Star Zouzoua returns to Dar City for Nairobi Elite 16 showdown

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Dar City’s Ivorian Star Zouzoua. [Maarufu Mohamed, Standard]

Kenyan Basketball fans, get ready for a show as the Road to Basketball Africa League (BAL) is coming home to Nairobi next month.

With that in mind, Tanzania's champions Dar City have just fired the first warning shot by re-signing one of Africa's most travelled and talented guards. In a major coup, Dar City have re-signed Ivorian shooting guard Nisre Zouzoua for the 2027 Road to BAL Elite 16, which Nairobi will host in November.

Zouzoua, 30, is not a stranger to Dar es Salaam. This is his second spell with the Tanzanian champions, a reunion that speaks volumes about mutual respect and unfinished business, as players don't return to clubs where things didn't work out, they return where they felt valued and he arrives in red-hot form.

The Ivorian guard spent the last season with Rwanda's RSSB Tigers, whom he joined in June 2026, before representing them at the prestigious FIBA Intercontinental Cup in China in September 2026, the club World Cup, where he played against champions from the NBA G-League, Europe and Asia.

That is big-stage experience, fresh in his legs, now landing in East Africa, and for a Tanzanian club, it is a statement of intent, for Kenyan fans watching, it will be a rare chance to watch an intercontinental-level guard up close. But Zouzoua is not coming alone, Dar City have paired him with Senegalese point guard Jean-Jacques Boissy, another former Rwanda Energy Group (REG) star, to form what could be the most explosive backcourt in the Elite 16.

Thunder head coach will know, you cannot give Zouzoua space because in his last BAL campaign, he averaged over 14 points per game with 38 percent from three; he is a momentum killer. For Kenyan basketball, the Elite 16 being hosted in Nairobi is already historic as Kenya has not hosted a continental basketball qualifier of this magnitude in over a decade and now, the storylines are getting richer. Nairobi City Thunder will enjoy the home advantage, where they won the Kenya National Basketball League in dominant fashion, have secured direct qualification to the Elite 16 alongside Dar City and Ivory Coast's JCA Kings.