Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Fearless, Trusted News
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
×
The Standard Group PLC The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: corporate@standardmedia.co.ke
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE
The Standard

Young Kenyan talents excited as two-time BAL Champion 'Solo D' Diabate set to lead camp in Nairobi

By Ochieng Oyugi | Oct. 29, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

 Sessions during past editions of Solo D Signature Basketball camp. [Momentum Sports Africa]

Two-time Basketball Africa League (BAL) Champion Souleyman “Solo D” Diabate is set to run two high-level basketball boot camps in Nairobi next month.

The second edition of the Solo D Signature Basketball camps will be held at Parklands Sports Club in the Kenyan capital, spread across two weeks, on November 16-20 and November 23-27.

Young talents between the ages of 12-17  have been encouraged to register for either week of the bootcamp.

Diabate is expected to combine his elite basketball experience, international coaching expertise and mentorship to help the young athletes strengthen their game and better understand what it takes to progress in competitive basketball during the high-profile coaching at Parklands.

“Talent alone is not enough; young athletes need the right preparation, guidance and support to realise their potential,” noted Diabate.

 This principle underpins the camp’s approach to developing players both on and off the court.

Beyond technical basketball training, participants will work on ball handling, shooting, passing, footwork, defensive positioning, game awareness and decision-making.

The programme also incorporates sports nutrition and sports psychology, helping players understand the importance of healthy performance habits, focus, confidence, resilience and mental readiness.

Diabate’s involvement brings participants closer to the experience and mindset of professional basketball. Through mentorship, young players will have the opportunity to learn about discipline, teamwork, consistency, coachability and the commitment required to compete at higher levels.

The initiative reflects Momentum Sports Africa’s broader commitment to building a stronger and more sustainable sports ecosystem in Africa through athlete development, quality coaching, performance education and access to structured progression pathways.

Through this approach, participants can strengthen their fundamentals and improve their readiness before entering more demanding evaluation and competitive environments.

The pathway recognises that having talent is important, but being prepared to demonstrate that talent is equally essential.

Participation in the camp does not guarantee selection, scholarships, recruitment or placement. Instead, the programme seeks to equip young athletes with stronger skills, better habits and a clearer understanding of the work required to pursue future opportunities in basketball.

The Sh17,500 charged per week for the camp will see the fee cover structured basketball training with international coaches, full-day meals, sports nutrition education, sports psychology sessions and exclusive Solo D camp souvenirs.

By combining these elements, the programme offers families a structured development experience that extends beyond court sessions, supporting the technical, mental and lifestyle foundations young players need as they pursue their sporting ambitions.

The high-level structured basketball development programs, designed to prepare the next generation of Kenyan basketball talent for top level competitions, is supported by Momentum Sports Africa in partnership with Force One.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Basketball Africa League Solo D Souleyman Diabate
.

Latest Stories

Obama is back in the trenches, but no one has frozen his pension or security
Obama is back in the trenches, but no one has frozen his pension or security
Peter Kimani
By Peter Kimani
13 mins ago
Why soil testing and mapping should be every farmer's first step
Opinion
By Nora Berrahmouni
36 mins ago
How Standard Group attack was planned and financed by two MPS
National
By Standard Reporter
43 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

How Standard Group attack was planned and financed by two MPS
By Standard Reporter 43 mins ago
How Standard Group attack was planned and financed by two MPS
Students count cost of strike as lecturers set to resume duty
By Gentrix Osano 43 mins ago
Students count cost of strike as lecturers set to resume duty
Linda Mwananchi's big day after months of legal battles, chaos
By Prestone Murunga 43 mins ago
Linda Mwananchi's big day after months of legal battles, chaos
Gachagua on search for opposition flagbearer, strategy to oust Ruto
By Irene Githinji 43 mins ago
Gachagua on search for opposition flagbearer, strategy to oust Ruto
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved