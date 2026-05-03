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Opposition must escape Ruto's trap and audit his performance

By Barrack Muluka | May. 3, 2026
President William Ruto.[File, Standard]

Kenya’s opposition leaders may need to change tack in the face of a runaway rhetorical President. They need to slow him down, stop chasing him, and reshape the political arena through more meaningful conversations. 

President William Ruto needs a genuine delivery audit. He must be moved from endless loud performative drama across the country to a proper reckoning with his promises.

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