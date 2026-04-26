Be vigilant to divisive voices that could lead to Rwanda's 1994 path

Chris Harman’s 2008 book, A People’s History of the World: From Stone Age to the New Millennium, centres on a harrowing thought. We are living in a self-destructive world, riding on greed and gross inequalities. It is a chauvinistic nativist world; a universe of prejudice, barbarous practices, and wars.
Coincidentally, I should be reading Harman when the world is ruefully remembering the genocide, 32 years ago, of the Tutsi people of Rwanda.
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