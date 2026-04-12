Ol Kalou fallout reveals protocol cracks, bruises presidency image

Ol Kalou MP David Kiaraho. [File, Standard]

Ol Kalou last Wednesday was a powder keg. The lesson was clear. Kenya is going through a monumental political crisis, way beyond mere presidential politics. And it could crescendo in a monumental crash, animated by poor judgment in the State House and absence of manners in the political class.

You don’t lecture the President in public; certainly not with the abandon, disdain, and hasty bluster that was witnessed in Nyandarua, at the funeral service for the MP for Ol Kalou, David Njuguna Kiaraho. National security was never so endangered, and the situation so precarious, since October 1969. Then, President Jomo Kenyatta was sucked into a catastrophic verbal exchange with Jaramogi Oginga Odinga.