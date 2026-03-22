When verbal insults form political fodder, we risk losing our nation

President William Ruto during development tour in Bungoma County on March 17, 2027. [PCS]

The verbal insults in the political class have reminded us that we are a society whose values a moth has eaten. The moth does not tear cloth apart in a single violent act. It works quietly. It is persistent, almost invisible. That is until one day the fabric simply gives way. That is where Kenya is.

We are not necessarily at the start of moral decline, but somewhere deep into its consequences. And, in any event, we elected William Ruto in 2022 to stem the tide. He instead elected to deepen the chaos. Kenya’s problem is not that we lack values. We have learned to suspend them because they are inconvenient.