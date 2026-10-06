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Ngetich, Sawe nominated for 2026 World Athlete Year honours

By Mike Kihaki | Oct. 6, 2026
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Kenya's marathoner Sebastian Sawe. [Courtesy]

Kenya will have two representatives in the running for the prestigious 2026 World Athletics Athlete of the Year awards after Agnes Ngetich and Sabastian Sawe were named among the 20 nominees for the men’s and women’s honours.

The nominations cap a remarkable season for the two Kenyans, who have excelled in road running. Ngetich has combined success on the track and roads, while Sawe has produced one of the most extraordinary marathon performances in athletics history.

Ngetich, the reigning world cross-country champion, strengthened her credentials by winning the women’s half marathon at the World Athletics Road Running Championships in Copenhagen in September in a world record 1:05:15 for a women-only race.

She is also the world record-holder over 10km and is ranked among the leading global road runners.

Sawe, meanwhile, made history in April when he became the first man to officially break two hours in a record-eligible marathon, winning the London Marathon in a world-record 1:59:30. The Kenyan took 65 seconds off the previous record and also became the first athlete to officially run below two hours over the marathon distance.

The men’s shortlist brings together athletes from several disciplines. Kenneth Bednarek (USA) qualifies through the 100m and 200m, while Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage (Sri Lanka) is a javelin specialist.

Andy Díaz Hernández (Italy) represents the triple jump and Ja’Kobe Tharp (USA) the 110m hurdles.

Reigning World Athlete of the Year Mondo Duplantis (Sweden) is nominated for pole vault, while Kristjan Ceh (Slovenia) competes in discus. World Athletics

Botswana’s Collen Kebinatshipi is nominated for the 400m, Brazil’s Alison dos Santos for the 400m hurdles and Britain’s Josh Kerr for middle-distance running.

Dos Santos broke the world 400m hurdles record with 45.80 in Zurich, while Kerr set a world mile record of 3:42.66 during the season.

The women’s field is equally diverse. Maria Pérez (Spain) is nominated for race walking, Melissa Jefferson-Wooden (USA) for the 100m and 200m, Tigst Assefa (Ethiopia) for the marathon and Masai Russell (USA) for the 100m hurdles.

Audrey Werro (Switzerland) represents the 800m, Chase Jackson (USA) the shot put, Camryn Rogers (Canada) the hammer throw, Marileidy Paulino (Dominican Republic) the 400m and Yan Ziyi (China) the javelin.

The 2026 awards have adopted a new format, with 10 nominees in each category before voting reduces the field to three finalists and eventually one winner. The winners will be announced in Monaco on 29 November 2026.

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Sabastian Sawe Agnes Ng'etich World Athletics Awards 2026 World Athletics Honours
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