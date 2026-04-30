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Ruto rewards Sawe Sh8m, car for breaking London marathon record

By Ronald Kipruto | Apr. 30, 2026
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President William Ruto and World Record Holder Sabastian Sawe at the State House Nairobi. [PCS]  

President William Ruto has awarded marathon world record holder Sabastian Sawe Sh8 million and a car after the Kenyan shattered the two-hour barrier at the London Marathon.

Sawe received Sh5 million for breaking the world record and an additional Sh3 million for winning the gold medal, in line with the government's new reward framework for athletes.

He also received a customised vehicle registration plate bearing the numbers 1:59:30, the time that secured his place in sporting history.

Sawe crossed the finish line at the London Marathon on Sunday in 1:59:30, cutting 65 seconds off the previous world record set by the late Kelvin Kiptum in Chicago in 2023 and becoming the first athlete to run a legal sub-two-hour marathon.

Speaking at a celebratory breakfast ceremony at State House, Nairobi, on Thursday, Ruto drew comparisons to Neil Armstrong's moon landing in July 1969 and Roger Bannister's four-minute mile breakthrough in May 1954.

"Sebastian, you have not only broken a record, but you have also expanded the horizon of human potential," said Ruto.

He added: "You have made the impossible possible. And in doing so, you have inspired a nation and the world."

Sawe noted that his London performance was a collective effort on behalf of Kenya.

"The work I did in London, I did on behalf of all of us in building the name of our country to continue to shine more. We will continue to make effort in our talents and build the name of our nation," he noted.

Sports Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya observed that the achievement had put Kenya on the global map.

"I want to congratulate Sabastian Sawe for the achievement. This is not a mean feat. It is an achievement that has profiled our country, and we are all rallying behind him and all athletes who represent Kenya at the global stage," said Mvurya.

Ruto also announced a revised rewards framework for athletes representing Kenya internationally.

Gold medal winners will now receive Sh3 million, silver medalists Sh2 million and bronze medalists Sh1 million.

Daily allowances for athletes have also been increased from $60 to $200 (Sh25,800) while officials' allowances rise from $80 to $300 (Sh38,700).

Ruto also cited the proposed Sports Bill 2026, which he said seeks to establish a national sports regulator to enhance governance and standards across the sector.

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