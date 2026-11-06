Family identifies two security officers involved in Abshir Abdi abduction

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LSK president Charles Kanjama leads members in a protest over the disappearance of lawyer Abshir Abdi. [Benard Orwongo Standard]

The family of Nairobi lawyer Abshir Ahmedsadak Abdi has identified two security officers alleged to have taken part in their kin's abduction, even as his colleagues threatened mass protests to push for his release.

The Law Society of Kenya (LSK) said the two names have been forwarded to the police to aid in investigations and demanded that the office of the Inspector General of Police, Douglas Kanja, speed up the probe into the abduction.

"One is named Siad and the other is Hussein, and we want them released for investigation, arrest, prosecution, conviction, sentencing and imprisonment," said LSK.

The revelation came during a demonstration led by (LSK outside the office of the Deputy Inspector General of Police and other towns yesterday .

Abshir was forcibly taken on November 1 along Muchai Road, his vehicle was pursued and intercepted by armed individuals in two vehicles before he was seized.

While state security agencies have denied holding him in custody, court filings and colleagues suggest his abduction may be connected to his professional work representing clients in high-profile cases involving senior police officers.

Furthermore, the LSK presented additional names of security personnel linked to the incident, demanding immediate legal action against Chief Inspector Vitalis Kibet, Inspector Kennedy Kimani Karanja, Siad Mohammed, Abdurahman of the Anti-Terrorism Police Unit (ATPU), and KDF officer Ali Hussein.

The leadership voiced their frustration over the state's inaction and the alarming pattern of extrajudicial actions targeting officers of the court. Representatives insisted that lawyers must be allowed to execute their duties without fear of intimidation, torture, or abduction.

"We demand that the officers involved be handed over, arrested, prosecuted, and convicted. We will stand in the courts, in the streets, and in the boardrooms until abductions come to an end," they said in a statement.

The LSK has issued a stern ultimatum to the police command, including the president, DIG Gilbert Masengeli, Inspector General Douglas Kanja, and senior commanders. If Abshir is not released safely and the identified suspects are not formally charged in court by Monday, the LSK warned it will initiate private prosecutions itself.

Furthermore, the society threatened to bring activities to a complete shutdown and demand the immediate resignation of Kanja, Masingeli and Minister for Security Kipchumba Murkomen, carrying their demonstrations to Parliament and State House if necessary.

As court proceedings continue under a habeas corpus application at the Milimani High Court, the legal fraternity remains resolute: the protest at Jogoo House is merely the beginning of an unyielding campaign for justice and the rule of law.

In Nakuru, lawyers protested within the Law Courts, calling for his production.

“It is shocking that one of our colleagues was picked and today we do not know where he is. Unless we voice our concern, there will be complete lawlessness in the country,” said LSK member Ekaterina Handa. “Our lives matter and silencing lawyers is silencing justice. we will not relent until we get justice.”

Rift Valley LSK Chair Wangari Mwangi said it was shocking that the alleged abduction was captured on CCTV.

She rubbished the narrative that the missing lawyer was involved in a crime syndicate, maintaining that he should have been arrested and charged in court. [Additional reporting by Daniel Chege]