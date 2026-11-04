ATPU denies holding missing Nairobi lawyer Abshir Abdi

Audio By Vocalize

Lawyer Abshir Ahmedsadak Abdi was allegedly bundled into a vehicle by armed men in Nairobi on November 1, 2026. [Nancy Gitonga, Standard]

Security agencies have failed to produce missing Nairobi advocate Abshir Ahmedsadak Abdi, with an ATPU officer telling the High Court that he is not in their custody.

An officer attached to the Anti-Terrorism Police Unit (ATPU), Nicholas Kimanthi, told Milimani High Court Judge Alexander Muteti on Wednesday afternoon that the unit was unaware of the advocate's whereabouts and had no information that could assist the court in tracing him.

The officer, who appeared on behalf of his boss, Assistant Inspector General Saeed Kiprotich, said he only learnt about Abdi's disappearance on Tuesday night after seeing reports on social media and in the media.

Asked by the judge whether he was aware of the disappearance report, the officer responded: "I wasn't aware. I'm just learned of the same on social media yesterday night."

He said he became aware of the incident at around 9 pm on Tuesday but had not made any inquiries since the alleged abduction occurred within Kilimani, which he expected to be handled by the local police.

"My lord, from what I saw in the news that was Kilimani area. So I expect that matter to be under the Kilimani DCIO jurisdiction," he told the court.

Pressed by the judge on whether he had taken any action after learning about the disappearance, the officer admitted that he had done nothing.

"I did not, my lord," he said.

The officer further told the court that Abdi was not among suspects held in ATPU facilities, despite confirming that the unit operates holding cells.

He said the advocate's name had not appeared on the list of suspects in custody currently under the Nairobi command.

The proceedings took another turn when former Law Society of Kenya president Eric Theuri questioned the officer about a previous arrest involving Lawyer Abdi.

Theuri referred him to a letter filed in court detailing previous arrests at the ATPU offices.

The officer confirmed that Abdi had previously been arrested and detained at the unit on October 9, 2025.

He also confirmed that Ahmed Ali Mohamed, who is the accused person in the criminal case in which Abdi represents a complainant, was arrested on October 24, 2025.

According to officer Kimathi, both were, however, released without being charged.

The officer was also questioned about a CCTV clip circulating in the media showing a man being forcibly taken away by people whose identities have not been established.

Asked whether he could identify the individuals as police officers, he said: "I wouldn't say they were police officers, my lord."

On whether he saw a weapon in the footage, the officer said he could not conclusively establish that guns were involved.

"I would not want to lie. I did not see a weapon. For those who saw the clip, some shadows were covering that episode," he said.

He added: "It was not clear. But the man being grabbed from the top of the gate, that was clear."

The court had earlier ordered the Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja, DCI Director Amin Mohamed Ibrahim and other security officials to produce Abdi dead or alive at 2.30pm on Wednesday.

Justice Muteti also directed the officials to appear with any warrants authorising the advocate's arrest and detention and explain why he should not be released immediately.

Abdi was allegedly abducted along Muchai Road, off Ngong Road, on November 1, by armed individuals travelling in two vehicles.

His Toyota Premio was later recovered along the same road, while his family reported his disappearance at Kilimani Police Station.

The advocate's family suspects his disappearance could be linked to a criminal case at Makadara Law Courts, where he is representing a complainant and is a key witness in the case