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Of a pale shadow flogging a dead horse: Scramble to inherit Baba's mantle leaves ODM at war

By Brian Kisanji and Harold Odhiambo | Nov. 1, 2026
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ODM leaders at Jacaranda Grounds on Ocotber 31, 2026. [Benard Orwongo Standard]

It was a month that had been tipped to go down in history. A moment to celebrate the life and times of the father of democracy, the late Raila Odinga, reunite his feuding former Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) troops and chart a way forward for the political legacy he left behind.

But as the curtain fell on Mwezi wa Baba on Saturday, what was intended to be a month of reflection, reconciliation and renewed political purpose instead exposed deep divisions within ODM, strained relations between the Odinga family and political allies, and raised questions about the future of the political empire Raila built over decades.

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