ODM-UDA pre-election talks trigger storm ahead of the 2027 race

President William Ruto and ODM leader Oburu Oginga during a past meeting. [File, Standard[

President William Ruto’s quest to galvanise support in ODM’s perceived political strongholds is facing a litmus test amid disquiet between the Orange party and UDA over the proposed pre-election pact.

The Standard has learnt that the president’s allies have developed cold feet over the push by ODM for a 50 per cent share of government, over concerns the party may not be able to deliver significant votes for Ruto’s re-election bid.