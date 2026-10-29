ODM-UDA pre-election talks trigger storm ahead of the 2027 race

President William Ruto’s quest to galvanise support in ODM’s perceived political strongholds is facing a litmus test amid disquiet between the Orange party and UDA over the proposed pre-election pact.
The Standard has learnt that the president’s allies have developed cold feet over the push by ODM for a 50 per cent share of government, over concerns the party may not be able to deliver significant votes for Ruto’s re-election bid.
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