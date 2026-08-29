Ruto allies hit back at Gachagua over IEBC tender concerns

The Kenya Integrated Elections Management System (KIEMS) kit. [File, Standard]

President William Ruto’s allies led by National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula have launched a scathing attack on former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and the Opposition over their criticism of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), citing blackmail by the Opposition.

The leaders warned that attempts by politicians to dictate how the electoral agency procures technology and other election materials could undermine public confidence in the 2027 General Election.