Kalonzo will not work with Ruto ahead of 2027 elections, Wiper leaders say

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Kitui Senator Enock Wambui addresses the media at Bunge Towers in Nairobi on July 30, 2026. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

The Wiper Patriotic Front has denied claims that the party leader Kalonzo Musyoka held a meeting with President William Ruto to discuss a working arrangement ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Kitui Senator Enoch Wambua and Wiper Secretary General Shakila Abdalla said that Kalonzo is committed to working with leaders in the United Alternative Government to settle on one candidate to face off with President Ruto in the presidential election on August 10, 2027.

Wambua clarified that the video clip that has been circulating in the media was taken on March 4, 2024, when he, as co-chair of the NADCO team, and they handed over their report to the President.

“The information out there about Ruto and Kalonzo meeting is fake news, with those peddling these rumours working round the clock to try and distablise the United Alternative Government. They can try as much as they want, but they will fail miserably,” he said.

The Kitui Senator said that on the day reports started making rounds about the Ruto-Kalonzo meeting happening, he was attending a meeting between Kalonzo and Senior Editors at a Nairobi hotel.

Wambua revealed that on October 10, 2025, during a National Delegates Conference at Uhuru Park, Nairobi, WPF leaders unanimously nominated the Wiper leader as the party’s sole presidential candidate in the next General Election.

The senator said that Kalonzo remains fully committed to being at the forefront in uniting Kenyans to defeat President Ruto at the ballot since he has allegedly failed to deliver on his promises to Kenyans.

“The Wiper Patriotic Front NDC gave the green light to our party leader to consult and work with like-minded leaders in other political parties to face off with and defeat President Ruto in the next elections,” he said.

Shakila said the recent sustained attacks against Kalonzo by leaders allied to the broad-based regime are intended to diminish his credibility and distract Kenyans from the pressing economic, social and governance challenges facing the nation.

The Nominated Senator maintained that the Wiper leader remains one of Kenya's most distinguished statesmen, with his decades of public service having been marked by integrity, patriotism, diplomacy and an unwavering commitment to constitutionalism, peace and democratic governance.

Shakila said that Kalonzo’s contribution to national cohesion, conflict resolution, constitutional reform and Kenya's international standing is well documented and he has consistently placed the interests of the nation above personal ambition and has earned the respect of millions of Kenyans and the international community.

“Attempts to distort Kalonzo Musyoka's track record through misinformation will not succeed. The repeated claim that he has nothing to show for his years in public service is both misleading and unfair since he has earned the respect of millions of Kenyans and the international community,” she said.

The two Senators called upon all political leaders and their supporters to uphold civility, respect democratic values and allow political competition to be guided by ideas, policies and service to the people rather than misinformation and personal attacks.

They said the leadership of the United Alternative Government will continue working tirelessly to secure a government that upholds the rule of law, protects constitutional freedoms, restores public trust, creates economic opportunity and serves every Kenyan with dignity and fairness.