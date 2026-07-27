As Sifuna takes the political stage, Kalonzo goes missing

Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka with a delegation from Narok and Kajiado counties at his Yatta home during a consultative meeting. [Courtesy]

When was the last time Kalonzo Musyoka personally hosted a major political rally?

The question is increasingly becoming difficult to ignore as the 2027 political season gathers momentum and a younger, more energetic generation of opposition politicians begins to dominate the public stage.