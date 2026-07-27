As Sifuna takes the political stage, Kalonzo goes missing

When was the last time Kalonzo Musyoka personally hosted a major political rally?
The question is increasingly becoming difficult to ignore as the 2027 political season gathers momentum and a younger, more energetic generation of opposition politicians begins to dominate the public stage.
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